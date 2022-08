A car crashed into a small pool of water after it careened off an on-ramp for Route 2 in Lexington on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23., authorities tweeted.

Lexington firefighters shared a photo of what appears to be an Abarth car that crashed just off of Route 128 just after 1:30 p.m. No one was injured in the crash, officials reported.

