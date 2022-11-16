Cambridge Man With 3 Children In Car Crashed While Drunk, High: Police

A 30-year-old Cambridge man who crashed his car with three children inside had an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat, authorities said. Officers also believe he was high on marijuana at the time of the wreck, a report said.

Leroy Blake, 30, faces a litany of charges stemming from the Tuesday, Nov. 15, crash on Hampshire Street, Cambridge Police logs said. Police did not release any information on his relationship with the children or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police said Blake was driving his girlfriend's car without her permission on a suspended license while intoxicated when he caused the crash after he failed to yield at the intersection with Clark Street, the log said.

Authorities charged Blake with reckless endangerment of a child, child endangerment while OUI, driving with a suspended license, OUI of marijuana, putting the safety of others in danger, and open container of alcohol while driving, among many other traffic violations.

