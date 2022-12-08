Cambridge Man Slashes Woman's Hair With 'Large Knife' Post Argument: Police

An argument culminated with a terrifying haircut when a man used a large knife to cut a woman's hair before locking himself inside his home, authorities reported.

The 30-year-old would-be cosmetologist barricaded himself after fighting with the woman and cutting her hair outside his apartment on Gore Street in East Cambridge on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Cambridge Police report.

The woman later escaped from the man after the assault and was later found by police officers. After initially declining medical assistance she was later transported to a local hospital.

Police closed nearby roads out of an "abundance of caution" while negotiators and tactical officers worked to de-escalate the situation. Police tweeted that the barricade situation was resolved about an hour and a half after initially alerting the public to the situation.

Police used a loud speaker to make contact with the man and received information from a family member and family friend who exited the home to speak with police.

The Cambridge Police Special Response team successfully entered and took the defendant into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital for a drug or alcohol-related evaluation, police said.

A machete was later recovered from the man's apartment but police did not confirm if it was the same knife the man used to slash the woman's hair.

After the man, whose name is not yet released, is released from the hospital he will be be faced with multiple charges, including Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

