California Man Admits To Stealing $1.2M From His Wilmington Employer Over 16 Years

Most everyone has swiped something small from work, but one California man admitted to taking $1.2 million from his job at a Wilmington company for16 years.

Darrell Pikes, 56, pleaded guilty to mail fraud as a result of the scheme this week in a federal court in Boston, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Pike worked as a general manager for a company in Ontario, California, a subsidiary of a Wilmington Company. From 2005 until 2016, Pike submitted fake invoices from a fake company he conjured up called Consumer Information Systems that purportedly provided temporary staffing, the US Attorney said. He even began forging the initials of his superiors without their knowledge to approve the payments to go to the CIS bank account, which he controlled.

He embezzled $1,271,206 during that time, the prosecutor said.

Pike now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when a judge sentences him in February.

Pike apologized through his attorney earlier this year, according to CBS News.

"Mr. Pike admitted his wrongdoing when he was initially confronted by his employer, and he did so again when subsequently questioned by the FBI," his attorney, Brian Gurwitz, said in May. "He deeply regrets hurting the colleagues who trusted him during his career and the pain this revelation has caused to his family."

