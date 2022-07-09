Building Collapses After 4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Newton Home

A Newton home is in shambles after a 4-alarm fire ripped through the structure late at night.

The fire reportedly started at 35 Gray Cliff Road around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, July 8, according to a Tweet from Metro Fire (@MAFireEMS).

The fire was originally labelled as 2-alarm but was upgraded to a 4-alarm within an hour. Around the same time, the entire building collapsed from the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the owners were believed to have been away on vacation at the time of the fire, according to a Tweet from Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg).

Overall, it took first responders three hours to contain the blaze, Newton Fire said. Crews were still on the scene the following morning fighting hot spots, NBC Boston's Kirsten Galvin reports.

No word yet on what started the fire.

