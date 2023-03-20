Bryant University Alumni Die In Weekend Rollover Crash In Holliston

A couple who attended the same college in Rhode Island died in a rollover crash in Eastern Massachusetts this weekend.

Haley Gens and Joshua "Josh" Taylor, both age 23, were killed in the single-vehicle crash that happened in Middlesex County near 717 Highland Street in Holliston on Saturday night, March 18, Holliston Police report.

Initial investigation suggested the car was speeding south down Highland Street when it rolled over, left the road and struck a tree. Gens and Taylor were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Connecticut resident Gens, of the town of Avon in Hartford County, participated in cross country at Bryant University while Taylor, a resident of Holliston, was a member of the Ultimate Frisbee team. The news of their sudden death was shared by popular music venue The Last Resort on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of life of our own Bryant Alumni," the venue wrote. "Our sincere condolences and prayers go out to their family and friends from all of us at The Last Resort."

The crash remains under investigation.

