Police & Fire

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Tufts University (DEVELOPING)

Morgan Gonzales
The Medford campus of Tufts University.
The Medford campus of Tufts University. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

A bomb threat at Tufts University has led to evacuations on campus, according to authorities. 

The threat impacted the Medford/Somerville campus, Tufts University police said on Thursday, Dec. 14. Officials instructed anyone in Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, or the university's Campus Center to take all belongings and evacuate immediately.

Police instructed the public to avoid the area and to follow instructions from authorities. 

The situation is developing, check back here for updates as they are available. 

