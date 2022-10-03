Contact Us
Body Of Missing Kayaker Pulled From Freeman Lake In Chelmsford (DEVELOPING)

The kayaker's body was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford
The kayaker's body was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford Photo Credit: Google Maps/Chelmsford Police Department

The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from a lake in Chelmsford on the afternoon of Monday, Oct 3, reports said.

A search for the man began after he was reported missing from his kayak on Freeman Lake around noon, Boston 25's Lista Pappas reports

The man's body was pulled from the water around 3:42 p.m., according to a Tweet from WCVB's Peter Eliopoulos. Massachusetts State Police, Chelmsford Fire and Chelmsford Police all helped with the search. 

Authorities are expected to release more information. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

