Apparent Triple Stabbing Under Investigation At Medford Home: Reports

Three women were allegedly stabbed at a Medford home Monday night, Dec. 12, prompting an hours-long police investigation, MassLive reports.

A large police presence was seen on Doane Street where the incident reportedly occurred after 9 p.m., according to NBC10 Boston. A neighbor told the outlet they heard screaming coming from outside before cop cars flocked to the home.

"We all just kind of looked in to see what's up," Benjamin Javier told the outlet. "We're a pretty tight-knit neighborhood, so we all keep contact and everything, but eventually cops came on scene. They were flying like 60 miles per hour."

The condition of the three victims and information about a potential suspect have not been reported. Medford Police have yet to release any information.

