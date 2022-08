A 79-year-old man from Tewksbury has died after being hit by a car in Wilmington, authorities said.

Responding officers found the man in the parking lot of 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Wilmington Police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Reading, stayed at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.