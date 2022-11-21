Contact Us
7 Dogs Die In 2-Alarm Pepperell House Fire: Officials

David Cifarelli
Crews responding to a two-alarm fire at 47 Mill Street in Pepperell, MA
Crews responding to a two-alarm fire at 47 Mill Street in Pepperell, MA Photo Credit: Townsend Fire-Ems Department on Facebook

Seven dogs are dead and several more animals were rescued from a burning home in North Central Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 47 Mill Street in Pepperell around 8:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from both ends of the home. Crews also found the two residents of the home suffering from smoke inhalation and transported them to local hospitals for treatment, Borneman reports.

In addition, three dogs and two cats were pulled from the home. Seven dogs were killed in the fire and both residents were displaced as a result, Borneman said. 

The fire was contained after about 30 minutes, Borneman said. Firefighters from Groton, Dunstable, Townsend, Hollis, NH, and Nashua, NH, provided mutual aid at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. 

