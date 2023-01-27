60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA

Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said.

Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychiatrist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary.

Police said a Ford van struck her around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at her Concord Road home near Alcott Street. The 60-year-old driver initially sped away, but he returned to the scene and spoke with police later, authorities said. Officials have not released the driver's name.

Paramedics took Durand-Bryan to Emerson Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police are still investigating the incident, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Durand-Bryan is survived by her husband, Joe, of 37 years, and her two daughters, her obituary said. The family will hold a funeral for her on Saturday.

