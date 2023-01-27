Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 8-Month-Old Baby Boy In Duxbury Homicide Case Dies: Report
Police & Fire

60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Acton Police
Acton Police Photo Credit: Acton Police on Facebook

Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said.  

Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychiatrist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary

Police said a Ford van struck her around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at her Concord Road home near Alcott Street. The 60-year-old driver initially sped away, but he returned to the scene and spoke with police later, authorities said. Officials have not released the driver's name. 

Paramedics took Durand-Bryan to Emerson Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. 

Police are still investigating the incident, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

Durand-Bryan is survived by her husband, Joe, of 37 years, and her two daughters, her obituary said. The family will hold a funeral for her on Saturday. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.