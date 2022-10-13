50-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured After Hit By Delivery Van In Groton: Police

A 50-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a delivery van in Groton, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of a person hit by a delivery van near 321 Boston Road around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Groton Police said. The man was taken to Lahey Clinic with serious injuries.

Initial investigation suggests the van struck another car and the man, police said. The driver of the van stayed on scene and is working with investigators.

