34-Year-Old Man Injured After Shot Near Central Square In Cambridge: Police

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Cambridge, authorities said.

Police received reports of gun shots near Central Square around 1:31 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Cambridge Police said.

Responding officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on School Street. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers also found three shell casings near 731 Massachusetts Avenue, police said. So far, no arrests have been made and detectives are looking to speak with the victim to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370, via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Tips can also be sent online.

