3 Pet Cats Die, Family Of 8 Displaced In Dracut 2-Alarm Fire

Dracut's fourth fire in a week claimed the lives of three pet cats, although a dog and a family of eight were able to make it to safety.

A call made at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 reported a fire at 232 Nashua Road that spread from the dryer to the basement, according to the Dracut Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was emerging from the single-family Cape-style home when firefighter arrived, and a second alarm was struck to bring backup to the scene. A third engine was also called to bring even more manpower to the scene.

Firefighters ran a water hose into the home's basement, attacking it from inside the home, and by 4:15 the flames had been extinguished.

Firefighters performed the "labor intensive" job of cracking open the walls to ensure the fire had not spread. The damage was contained to the basement, although smoke damage spread throughout the home.

No injuries occurred to humans, but three cats died in the second Dracut fire to claim pets' lives this week.

The Nashua Road fire was also the second of the week to have had no working smoke detectors in the home.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of working smoke detectors,” said Chief Richard Patterson. “Smoke detectors help to alert homeowners to fire much earlier, and are invaluable at helping us minimize damage and injuries from fires.”

The fire appears to be accidental in nature, the Dracut Fire Department said, but the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

