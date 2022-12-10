3-Alarm Greenhouse Fire Reported In Sudbury (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm greenhouse fire on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, in Sudbury, authorities said.

The fire broke out at Cavicchio Greenhouses at 110 Codier Lane and spewed thick plumes of smoke across the area, Sudbury Police said on Facebook.

Authorities told area residents to close their windows and avoid the area as crews battled the flames.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

