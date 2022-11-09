3-Alarm Fire Blazing Through 2,800-Square-Foot Natick Home (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were battling a 3-alarm fire at a massive home in Natick, officials said.

The fire broke out at 11 Union Street around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, WCVB reports. Footage and images captured heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home, where Natick Fire said the fire begun.

The 2,854-square-foot home has six bedrooms, according to Zillow. Natick Police were telling residents to avoid the area as crews battled the blaze.

Neighboring fire departments were also on the scene as well. No one was reportedly inside the home when the fire occurred.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

