25-Year-Old Man Apprehended For Shots Fired In Malden: Police

A 25-year-old man from the Boston area has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in Malden this week, authorities said.

Ryan Hinds was arrested after residents reported hearing shots fired near Ripley Street in Malden on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Malden Police said in Twitter.

Investigators identified Hinds as the suspected shooter and he was later arrested in Boston, police said. He is expected to face charges, including firearm-related offenses.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said they believe Hinds and other involved knew each other and the incident was not random. No major injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.