Adam Bied is charged with two counts of conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States, specifically, illegally imported wildlife parts, and three counts of violating the Lacey Act which prohibits trafficking in wildlife, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

The indictment said Bied brought in more than 100 animal parts from January 2018 through June 2021, knowing owning them was illegal and a violation of international conservation and endangered species acts.

He's believed to have smuggled the items in from individuals in Cameroon and Indonesia, who would kill the animals or acquire their parts on the black market, the prosecutor said.

Those animal parts seized from Bied's home and storage unit include:

Orangutan skulls

Tiger skulls

Leopard skin, skulls, and claw

Jaguar skin and skull

African lion skulls

Polar bear skull

Narwhal tusk

Otter skeleton

Harp seal skull

South American fur seal skull

Elephant seal skull

Babirusa skulls

Mandrillus skulls

Wallaby skull

Jackal skull

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said Bied's actions contributed to disrupting the "planet's biodiversity" and was in violation of conservation efforts.

“The illicit trafficking of endangered wildlife for financial gain is a grave offense that poses a significant threat to global conservation efforts and preservation of these species. Mr. Bied’s alleged conduct reflects a blatant disregard for the laws in place to safeguard our planet’s biodiversity," Levy said. "These laws and international treaties exist to protect endangered species from exploitation and to maintain ecological balance. In addition to the criminal charges, our office is seeking to forfeit the hundreds of animal parts seized from Mr. Bied’s home and a storage unit ...."

Bied faces up to 25 years in jail if convicted of the charges, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

