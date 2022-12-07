Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say

The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.

Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Muzzi is originally from Hull and attended Hull High School, according to his Facebook profile. He was in a relationship with a woman who wished Muzzi a happy anniversary in October.

"Joey I love you 24/7 until death do us part. I could never ask for a better man because you can't have better when you already have the best," the woman's post said. "You truly are a gentleman and have such a kind soul."

Another friend shared a video clip from movie "The Outsiders" saying, "Best memory I have with you is this movie," the post read. "Stay Gold Joe Muzzi."

An emotional farewell post encouraged Muzzi to take care in the afterlife. "Joe Muzzi I was blessed to call you my friend I will miss you," the post said.

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be ever at your back," the friend continued. "Fly high my friend, love you always."

Meanwhile Darien Burns, 53, is facing several charges stemming from the fatal stabbing, which remains under investigation.

