An expectant mother who was past her due date gave birth to a healthy baby girl, and the North Reading Police and Fire Departments were at the Greenbriar Condominiums on Greenbriar Drive on Monday, Jan. 15, around 8 a.m. to help her.

“We wish this new family the very best, and I am proud of our North Reading first responders who helped ensure this surprise turn of events ended well,” Police Chief Mark Zimmerman said.

The baby girl and her mom and dad were then taken to Winchester Hospital.

“I’m extremely proud of the firefighters and police officers who responded to this urgent call for assistance,” Fire Chief Don Stats said. “All five individuals handled themselves well and provided professional and compassionate support while making mom and dad feel at ease.”

