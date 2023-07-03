North Reading Eatery Announces Closure After 12 Years In Business

Joe's Fish Seafood Restaurant and Bar announced on Facebook that its Main Street North Reading location would close on July 30, 2023.

"The current economic landscape has not been conducive in supporting two locations of Joe Fish," reads the restaurant's statement. "Therefore, we are sadden[ed] to let you know that we will be closing our doors at our North Reading location."

Joe's Fish is well-loved for freshly-prepared seafood dishes across a variety of flavor spectrums. Entrees include dishes like macadamia-encrusted cod, katzu tuna, jambalaya, and Tuscan salmon.

The menu has a section dedicated exclusively to lobster dishes and also offers raw oysters and clams on its raw bar and an array of blackened, bronzed, and fried fish options.

"Had a stunning meal there last night, so glad we caught it before it closed, by sheer luck," wrote one commenter on the Facebook post. "You'll certainly be seeing us in North Andover (and Hopothecary) in the future."

"This makes me sad," wrote another commenter. "My family and I just ate there yesterday...the food was phenomenal as usual."

The eatery has another location in North Andover, which will remain open.

The business will honor North Reading gift cards at its North Andover restaurant and at the Loft in North Andover.

