Newton Man Dies Days After House Fire; Broken Lamp Likely To Blame For Blaze

The blaze began about 10 a.m. at 125 Allen Ave. One of the people inside escaped the conflagration, but the older man — who is in his 70s — was left trapped inside. He had limited mobility and needed to be rescued from the flames by a firefighter, the State Fire Marshal said.

The man died on Dec. 23. His name was not released. The firefighter who rescued him received less serious injuries. They both were taken to Mass General for treatment.

Investigators believe the fire began because of a malfunctioning lamp, the fire marshal said. It had been on the fritz for "some time," investigators added.

“Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 911 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies.”

