Newton Hospital Ranked Among Top 100 Cancer Hospitals In America

A new list from Newsweek revealed the best hospitals for cancer treatment in America, and it included multiple Massachusetts health organizations. 

UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester was named among the top hospitals for cancer treatment in America. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Morgan Gonzales
Getting high-quality medical care is important at any stage of life, but it may be the most critical for people diagnosed with cancer. Newsweek, in conjunction with Statista, published a list of the best cancer hospitals in the country, which included multiple Massachusetts hospitals. 

"While nothing can stop the worry after receiving the diagnosis of a serious illness, having access to some of the best cancer treatment facilities in the country may provide hope," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.

The list was compiled using data from a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience.

Many of the highlighted Massachusetts hospitals are located in Boston, including Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Recognized hospitals included hospitals from other areas of the state as well. Newton-Wellesley Hospital, in Newton, as well as Umass Memorial Medical Center, in Worcester, were also ranked on the list. 

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of every member of our remarkable team,” said Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer, Newton-Wellesley Hospital. 

The Massachusetts hospitals ranked among the best for cancer patients are as follows: 

  • #5: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer treatments
  • #9: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer treatments
  • #12: Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston
  • #32: Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer treatments
  • #34: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston 
  • #48: Tufts Medical Center, Boston 
  • #96: Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton
  • #145: Umass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester 
  • #152: Boston Medical Center, Boston
  • #160: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington 

Click here to see the full list from Newsweek.

