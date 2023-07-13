Newton Hospital Ranked Among Top 100 Cancer Hospitals In America

Getting high-quality medical care is important at any stage of life, but it may be the most critical for people diagnosed with cancer. Newsweek, in conjunction with Statista, published a list of the best cancer hospitals in the country, which included multiple Massachusetts hospitals.

"While nothing can stop the worry after receiving the diagnosis of a serious illness, having access to some of the best cancer treatment facilities in the country may provide hope," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.

The list was compiled using data from a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience.

Many of the highlighted Massachusetts hospitals are located in Boston, including Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Recognized hospitals included hospitals from other areas of the state as well. Newton-Wellesley Hospital, in Newton, as well as Umass Memorial Medical Center, in Worcester, were also ranked on the list.

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of every member of our remarkable team,” said Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer, Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

The Massachusetts hospitals ranked among the best for cancer patients are as follows:

#5: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer treatments

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer treatments #9: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer treatments

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer treatments #12: Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston

Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston #32: Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer treatments

Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer treatments #34: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston #48: Tufts Medical Center, Boston

Tufts Medical Center, Boston #96: Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton

Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton #145: Umass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester

Umass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester #152: Boston Medical Center, Boston

Boston Medical Center, Boston #160: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington

Click here to see the full list from Newsweek.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.