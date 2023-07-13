Newton Hospital Ranked Among Top 100 Cancer Hospitals In America

Getting high-quality medical care is important at any stage of life, but it may be the most critical for people diagnosed with cancer. Newsweek, in conjunction with Statista, published a list of the best cancer hospitals in the country, which included multiple Massachusetts hospitals.
"While nothing can stop the worry after receiving the diagnosis of a serious illness, having access to some of the best cancer treatment facilities in the country may provide hope," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.
The list was compiled using data from a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience.
Many of the highlighted Massachusetts hospitals are located in Boston, including Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Recognized hospitals included hospitals from other areas of the state as well. Newton-Wellesley Hospital, in Newton, as well as Umass Memorial Medical Center, in Worcester, were also ranked on the list.
“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of every member of our remarkable team,” said Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer, Newton-Wellesley Hospital.
The Massachusetts hospitals ranked among the best for cancer patients are as follows:
- #5: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer treatments
- #9: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, notable for lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer treatments
- #12: Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston
- #32: Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Boston, notable for lung cancer treatments
- #34: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston
- #48: Tufts Medical Center, Boston
- #96: Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton
- #145: Umass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester
- #152: Boston Medical Center, Boston
- #160: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington
Click here to see the full list from Newsweek.
