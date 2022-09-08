Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Wilmington Under Boil Water Order After E. Coli Detected In Town's Supply

David Cifarelli
Boiling water
Boiling water Photo Credit: Uwe Conrad on Pixabay

Residents in Wilmington are being ordered to boil their water after the town's water system tested positive for E. coli, the town said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 8. 

Under the order, residents should bring all water to a "rolling boil" for at least one minute before cooling and using, the town said. Afterwards the water should be safe safe to use. 

In addition, all ice, beverages, uncooked food and formula made with tap water on or after Wednesday should be thrown away, the town said. The town will update residents when it is safe again to use water without boiling. 

