Wilmington Residents Without Water After Christmas Eve Main Break: Officials

Multiple residents in Wilmington will be without water for several hours because of a massive pipe burst on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The main break happened in the Kilmarnock Street was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Wilmington Police and the Department of Public Works (DPW) on Twitter.

The burst was expected to impact the Kilmarnock, Morgan and Fletcher neighborhoods between four and five hours, DPW said.

"We will work as efficiently as possible to ensure service is returned to normal as quickly as possible this Christmas Eve," the department said.

Updates on the repairs can be seen by following Wilmington DPW on Twitter.

