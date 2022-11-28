Contact Us
Water Main Break In Downtown Lowell Forces Hundreds Out Of Homes: Report

David Cifarelli
Video posted to social media captured water rising up past vehicles in downtown Lowell
Video posted to social media captured water rising up past vehicles in downtown Lowell Photo Credit: Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

A massive water main break in downtown Lowell forced dozens of residents out of their homes, reports said.

Lowell Police reported the break in the area of Moody Street and Cabot Street near Father Morrissette Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to their Twitter

One video posted to Facebook showed the water gushing across Race Street and starting to submerge several vehicles. People were also seen being rescued by a crew on an inflatable boat, WCVB reports.

The flooding prompted an evacuation of the Archambault Towers as well, according to InsideLowell on Twitter.

People were being advised to avoid the area and expect delays. No details were released about what caused the break and no injuries were reported. 

Police also said impacted residents could park for free in the Ayotte Garage in Post Office Square or stay at the Lowell Senior Center and Mercier Center while crews addressed the break. 

