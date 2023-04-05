Tewksbury Rallies For 12-Year-Old Who Prepped For Softball Season, Got Cancer Diagnosis Instead

"Jocelyn has the support of the Tewksbury community behind her," said one of the donors to a GoFundMe for a 12-year-old girl diagnosed with leukemia.

Jocelyn Coppola was preparing for her sixth softball season on Saturday, March 26, the GoFundMe campaign description reads, but only four days later was told by her doctor that she was facing a leukemia diagnosis.

"In a matter of only 4 days, a family's life has been turned completely upside-down," the fundraiser description reads.

Coppola is expected to require two years of treatment for the disease, but she is not doing it alone. Donations and words of support are flooding in for the pre-teen and her family, including over $5,000 of donations given in a two-day time period.

The 12-year-old will stay in the hospital for the next month, the GoFundMe description says. Doctors will closely monitor her and ensure that her heart and other organs can withstand the chemotherapy that she will undergo.

After her month-long stint in the hospital Coppola will likely have three outpatient treatments a week.

The GoFundMe is designed to support Coppola and her family through the financial and emotion strain of her diagnosis and related treatments.

"All funds raised will go directly to Jill to help her cover the cost of Jocelyn's care as well as the suddenly increased cost of living that comes with cancer and getting to and from Boston as often as she needs to," the fundraiser description reads.

In addition to donations to the GoFundMe, supporters created a raffle for the young softball player. The Allen Lund Boston Office is raffling off tickets to the first home game of the Stanley Cup Finals, according to a Facebook post made by John Ryan.

