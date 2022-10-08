Saugus Man Charged With Murder Of Lynn Father Of 4 'Living Productive Life'

A Saugus man has been arrested in connection with shooting a Lynn man to death in Everett last month, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office reports.

Brian Green, age 35, has been charged with the murder of Jarmahl Sutson, age 38, the office reports. Sutson was shot inside a home on Central Avenue in Everett in the early morning hours of July 19, the office reports.

Investigation revealed that Green used to live at the same apartment and was upset about Sutson's relationship with his estranged wife who still lived there. Authorities believe Green entered the apartment and fatally shot Sutson in his bedroom, the office reports.

Sustson was a father of four and a lifelong resident of Lynn, according to a Facebook post. Those who knew him best remembered him as an active member of society.

"Jarmahl was living a productive life, was active in youth sports with his children and was employed by Addario Scrap Metal," the post reads. "The family wants to remind the public that violence is never the answer."

Green was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Thursday.

