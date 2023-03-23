Contact Us
Salem Public School Tutor Suspended For 'Inappropriate Interactions'

Morgan Gonzales
Salem Public Schools at 29 Highland Avenue in Salem.
Salem Public Schools at 29 Highland Avenue in Salem. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

The Salem Public School district increased its number of tutors to help students catch up from pandemic-induced disruptions to learning, but one tutor may have taken advantage of close proximity to students and is now being investigated for alleged "inappropriate interactions."

The part-time academic tutor was placed on leave while investigations into inappropriate conduct take place, Salem Public Schools said in a statement. 

The school said it was aware of conversations among families and staff in relation to the tutor's alleged misconduct, but that it could not share more information while Salem Public Schools, the Department of Children & Families, and Salem Police investigate the matter. 

"As a school district, our first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students," the statement read. "While we are limited in what can be shared, please know that these allegations are receiving our full attention."

