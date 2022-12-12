Natick Police Sgt Pleads Guilty To Inappropriately Touching Female Dispatcher

A Natick Police Sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher, authorities said.

Sgt. James Quilty is facing charges stemming from the incident that happened when the woman and Quilty went to a post-work gathering with other members of the department on April 12, 2020.

At one point in the evening, Quilty inappropriately touched the woman against her will, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Quilty kept touching the woman despite being asked to stop and her moving away. Quilty also reached into the woman's car, touched her again and kept her from leaving, the office continues.

Quilty was subsequently sentenced to three years probation, ordered to register as a sex offender, undergo both mental health and substance abuse evaluations and stay away and have no contact with the woman or her family.

Quilty is currently on unpaid administrative leave but the Natick Select Board will determine his employment status on Tuesday, the office reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.