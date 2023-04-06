Manhole Explosion Cuts Power To Thousands Of Newton Residents (DEVELOPING)

Thousands of people abruptly lost power after a manhole explosion in one Boston suburb this week, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Walnut and Lakewood Street in Newton around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, according to Newton Police on Twitter.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's map, there were more than 5,000 people without power at one point.

Newton Police said they will provide updates when they become available. This is a developing story so check back for more.

