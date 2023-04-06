Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Turns Self In For Hit-Run That Killed 46-Year-Old Southeast Mass Woman
News

Manhole Explosion Cuts Power To Thousands Of Newton Residents (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Newton Police
Newton Police Photo Credit: Newton Police Department on Facebook

Thousands of people abruptly lost power after a manhole explosion in one Boston suburb this week, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Walnut and Lakewood Street in Newton around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, according to Newton Police on Twitter.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's map, there were more than 5,000 people without power at one point.

Newton Police said they will provide updates when they become available. This is a developing story so check back for more.

