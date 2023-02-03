Contact Us
Lowell High School Trainer Sexually Assaults Student Athletes: DA

Morgan Gonzales
Lowell Police
Lowell Police

An athletic trainer who used his position to inappropriately touch two underage female athletes, officials say. 

Damon Amato, 32, was arraigned last week on charges relating to three incidents of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of fourteen, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Feb. 3. 

Amato, of Northborough, was working as an athletic trainer at Lowell High School when he allegedly touched the two teenagers inappropriately. 

The scheduling conference is planned for Friday, Feb. 17.

