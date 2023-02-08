ICE Arrests Convicted Brazilian Drug Trafficker Hiding Out In Somerville

A Brazilian citizen was caught hiding out in Massachusetts when he should have been serving a prison sentence in his native country for drug trafficking, authorities said.

Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Diogo De-Sales Gomes in Somerville on Friday, Feb. 3, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports.

The 34-year-old, who entered the United States illegally, was convicted and sentenced to prison in Brazil for drug trafficking in February 2022. He was also previously arrested by US Border Patrol near San Luis, AZ after he unlawfully entered the United States in December 2021, ICE reports.

ERO Boston launched an investigation after Brazilian authorities learned that the fugitive was detected in the Boston area. Officers arrested De-Sales Gomes near the Somerville home where staying without incident, ICE reports.

“The arrest of Mr. De-Sales Gomes removes a convicted narcotics trafficker from the public before he could potentially inflict further harm on our residents," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said. "Our officers continue to proudly fight against the illegal narcotics epidemic to ensure the safety of those we serve.”

De-Sales Gomes is in ICE custody pending a hearing with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). ERO Boston will seek removal pending the outcome of the hearing.

