Husband Charged With Fatally Stabbing Wife At Framingham Home

A 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Framingham home, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office said.

Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, of Framingham, has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife, Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, age 30, also of Framingham, the office reports.

Police responded to a 911 call at the multi-family home on Taylor Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, the office reports.

The caller told police they saw blood on the stairway of the third floor of the building and was worried someone was in need of help. Upon arrival, officers found both individuals suffering from apparent stab wounds, the office reports.

Pereira-Da Silva was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the office reports. Meanwhile, Gomes Da Silva was transported another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,

Initial investigation suggests Gomes Da Silva stabbed his wife multiple times before injuring himself, the office reports. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Pereira-Da Silva died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries, the office reports.

The investigation is ongoing. Gomes Da Silva is currently waiting arraignment.

