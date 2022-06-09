Former Medford EMT Pleads Guilty To Messing With Fentanyl Vials: DOJ

A former Massachusetts EMT is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at her ambulance company, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Candice Mangan, of Medford, was a part-time EMT who tampered with three fentanyl citrate vials by replacing the fentanyl citrate with saline, the office reports. This happened while Mangan was working in Needham on or about September 20, 2020.

Tampering with such vials could jeopardize patents' health, according to Fernando P. McMillan, special agent in charge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We will continue to protect the public health and bring to justice health care professionals who take advantage of their unique position and compromise their patients’ health and comfort by tampering with needed drugs," he said.

In addition to serving a 10-year prison sentence, Mangan could face three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, the office reports. Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

