Former FTX CEO, MIT Graduate Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In Bahamas: Reports

The former CEO of what used to be one of the world's largest cryptocurrency companies was arrested in the Bahamas this week, reports said.

Sam Bankman-Fried, who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2014, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday Dec. 12, CBS Boston reports.

Bankman-Fried's arrest "followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF," a statement from Attorney General Ryan Pinder reads.

"The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law." Pinder said.

"While the United States is criminal charges against SBF individually, The Bahamas will continue to its own regularity and criminal investigations into the collapse of FTX."

SBF resigned from FTX after the company collapses and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, CBS Boston reports.

