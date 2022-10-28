Acton Man, 60, Gets 15-18 Years In Prison For Multiple Counts Of Child Rape

A 60-year-old Acton man has pleaded guilty for sexually assaulting two children that he knew multiple time at his home, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office reports.

Daniel Napier pleaded guilty to five counts of rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child on Thursday, Oct. 26, the office reports.

An investigation was launched after the mother of one of Napier's victims was worried that he was sexually assaulting her two children at his house.

Further investigation determined Napier assaulted the children when they were between five and six years old and nine to 14 years old, respectively. He was arrested and charged on January 26, 2021, the office reports.

Napier was sentenced to 15-18 years on the rape charges and an additional three years on and after probation on the indecent assault and battery charges, the office reports.

Upon his release from prison, Napier much register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment and stay away from all victims and their families.

