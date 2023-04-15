Contact Us
$1M Lottery Winner: Framingham Mom Will Pay Off Son's Student Loans, Buy Home

Tipwan Sahasankmontri decided to take the lump sum payout of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity, the lottery said. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A Framingham mom who won $1 million in Massachusetts State Lottery already knows how she'll spend the bulk of her windfall. 

Tipwan Sahasankmontri said she wants to pay off her son's student loans and buy a home with the money. 

Sahasankmontri decided to take the lump sum rather than the annuity payments, which means she'll take home $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She bought the winning "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" scratch-off ticket at Riverside Gulf at 1530 Concord St. in Framingham. 

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

There were 10 $1 million tickets in the Cashword game, and Sahasankmontri scored the final one, according to the lottery's website. Her odds of winning that size prize were just over one in a million. 

