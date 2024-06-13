The call came in just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, claiming that bombs placed on the roof of the 61 Washington Park building would "go boom" at 11 a.m., said New Art Executive Director Emily O’Neil in a news release.

The caller did not mention the event by name, but the Drag Queen Story Hour was set to begin at 11 a.m. And events like it have also been the target of protests and threats in the past.

Newton police searched the building and found nothing suspicious so the event went on as planned. Officers stayed on site throughout the afternoon however, O'Neil said.

The New Art Center told parents who attended about the threat and 30 remained to hear the readings from Missy Steak.

Missy Steak said the point of the Drag Queen Story Hour is to create safe spaces.

It’s my mission as a drag queen, an artist, and a person, to create spaces where joy can be celebrated and kindness reciprocated. And appreciated. Where sadness is alleviated. And no person is alienated.

O'Neil said the event and those like it are an important part of the center's goal of inclusivity.

"Our Drag Queen Story Hour is part of this program and presented in support of Pride Month. At our core, we believe art plays a vital role in building a thriving, inclusive, and innovative community, and we state unequivocally that hate has no home at New Art."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.