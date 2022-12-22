Everett Blood Drive Honoring 'Bouncy' 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died Of Cancer

Six years after her death, a Peabody child is still inspiring others to help children like her who battle childhood cancer and other conditions.

Everett Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive benefitting Boston Children's Hospital in memory of Ella O'Donnell, who died at 10 years old after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for 11 months, Police Chief Steve Mazzie announced on Twitter.

O'Donnell died in 2016, was a "bouncy, energetic, lovely little girl," according to her obituary tribute wall. She was an avid dancer, dancing at North Shore Dance Academy and competing on the Scarlet Dance team.

"She fought such a great fight," a post on the obituary tribute wall read.

The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Everett Recreation Center.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate blood and use EVRTPD as the sponsor code.

