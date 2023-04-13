Communities Rally For Arlington, Acton Craft Store Owner Battling Lymphoma

A local craft store owner can rest a little easier knowing that her community is supporting her during an incredibly difficult cancer diagnosis.

When Kayla Murphy heard that her boss Carla Dorato was diagnosed with stage 3 T-cell lymphoma, she knew exactly what to do to help the proprietor.

"Carla is the backbone of her stores," Murphy wrote on a GoFundMe page organized on Dorato's behalf. "Her dedicated involvement is not only essential in making the stores run smoothly but in being able to support the livelihood of both her employees and artists."

Dorato, who owns and operates The Artful Heart Gallery of Arlington and Handworks Gallery of Acton, received her cancer diagnosis after countless appointments over the past year and a half.

The entrepreneur is now in remission and awaiting a stem cell transplant. Murphy therefore started the GoFundMe to help Dorato cover the costs of her medical bills while keeping the stores afloat.

"While we are all excited about this last step, Carla’s absence puts a financial strain on her stores," Murphy said. "Even through her chemo, she has worked tirelessly between the two galleries, so between hiring more help for the coming months and entering the slower post-holiday season, small businesses like us need more support during this time."

Dorato could be out of work for another 3-6 months after her surgery as she quarantines at home to help rebuild her immune system. Since launching the GoFundMe at the end of March, the campaign has surpassed its $15,000 goal.

"We are beyond grateful," Murphy said. "We knew we could lean on our outstanding community during this strenuous time, but we were absolutely blown away at the way you've shown up for us so far. Each and every donation and share has been so helpful, so thank you all so much!"

People still interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.