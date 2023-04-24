Neighbor Helps Resident Escape Weekend Fire At North Reading Home: Officials

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 14 Cold Spring Road just before noon on Sunday, April 23, North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the second floor of the home.

While crews put out an initial fire, they soon discovered a hidden fire was spreading throughout the house's structure and roofing, Stats said. Firefighters also had trouble moving throughout the home because of cluttered conditions, Stats added.

One person, who was home at the time and was unaware by the fire, was pulled from the home by a neighbor who saw smoke and called 911. The resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Stats said.

One firefighter was also evaluated on scene for potential exhaustion or dehydration-related symptoms but was determined to be okay, Stats said. The fire was put out around 1 p.m.

The home sustained fire, smoke and water damage and was deemed habitable, Stats said. The resident is now being helped by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

