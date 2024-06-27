The body of Zayan Mayanja was found in Nabnasset Lake on Sunday, June 23, after he snuck out of a window at his family's home on Chestnut Road.

Nazifah Namaganda, Zayan's mother, wrote that her son loved to read and cared about animals. She created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the boy's funeral, which was held on Wednesday, June 26.

It's with great sadness and heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Zayan Mayanja. Losing someone dear is incredibly difficult, Zayan was a wonderful son who brought joy through his love for reading and animals.We are grateful to all the prayers, support that brought him back to us. Any support you may be able to provide will be greatly appreciated and please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

The campaign has raised more than $14,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Zayan's family called the police just after 9 p.m. Sunday when they noticed he was missing.

Westford police sent every available officer, K9 unit, and drone team to aid in the search for Zayan on nearby streets and surrounding areas.

Police found Zayan's body in the lake just after midnight. They began life-saving measures and rushed the child to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Westford Public Schools, where Zayan was a student, has grief counselors available for the boy's friends or family members who need assistance.

Westford police asked anyone with a child or loved one on the autism spectrum — or suffers from neurodivergence — to sign up for the department's cognitive alert registration program, which can help officers in searches.

