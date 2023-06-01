Fair 86°

SHARE

Mom Found Dead: Daughter Charged With Assaulting Her In Somerville

A 48-year-old Somerville woman is accused of strangling and assaulting her elderly mother, who was found dead on Sunday, May 28, in the younger woman's home, authorities said. 

Somerville Police
Somerville Police Photo Credit: Somerville Police Department on Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

April Monroe is charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with an alleged assault on her mother, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

Gail Gasperini, 73, of Somerville, was found dead in Monroe's Summer Street apartment. Gasperini's husband contacted the police after his wife left to visit her daughter on Sunday but never returned. 

Investigators noticed Gasperini's body had injuries consistent with assault during an autopsy a day after her body was found. Police believe Monroe caused those injuries. 

The chief medical examiner has not ruled on the cause of death yet. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE