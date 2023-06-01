Mom Found Dead: Daughter Charged With Assaulting Her In Somerville

April Monroe is charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with an alleged assault on her mother, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Gail Gasperini, 73, of Somerville, was found dead in Monroe's Summer Street apartment. Gasperini's husband contacted the police after his wife left to visit her daughter on Sunday but never returned.

Investigators noticed Gasperini's body had injuries consistent with assault during an autopsy a day after her body was found. Police believe Monroe caused those injuries.

The chief medical examiner has not ruled on the cause of death yet.

