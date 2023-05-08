Fair 73°

Missing 37-Year-Old Woman From Reading Found Dead Near Her Home: Police

The body of a 37-year-old woman who was missing for four days was found near her home, officials say.

Jaeylyn Zunino was missing for four days before her body was found near her home. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Jaelyn Zunino, also known as Jackie Rotondi, was found dead near her home in Reading on Monday, May 8, according to the Reading Police Department. 

Zunino was last seen on the morning of Thursday, May 4. 

Her family was "desperate" for her return, a Facebook post made by a family member said.

Zunino worked at Market Basket since 2018 and enjoyed scrapbooking, beading, and photography, according to her Facb

Her next of kin has been notified, police say. 

Police investigate all unattended deaths, but a preliminary investigation indicates that Zunino's death was not suspicious. 

