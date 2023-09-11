Missing Hopkinton Man, 84, May Be In Danger After Walking Away From Retirement Home

Jim Noon was last seen around 10 p.m. at the Communities at Golden Pond assisted living facility at 50 W. Main St. in Hopkinton, Massachusetts State Police said.

Searchers say he is likely on foot, troopers said.

The 5-foot, 7-inch tall man is wearing khaki pants, a windbreaker, and a Boston Red Sox hat, police said.

Officials implore anyone who sees Noon or knows his whereabouts to contact Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401 or dial 911 immediately.

