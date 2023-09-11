Mostly Cloudy 77°

Missing Hopkinton Man, 84, May Be In Danger After Walking Away From Retirement Home

Police in Middlesex County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 84-year-old man who walked away from the assisted living community where he lived on Sunday, Sept. 10. He suffers from dementia and is likely confused and lost. 

Jim Noon has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 10. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401 or dial 911 immediately. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Jim Noon was last seen around 10 p.m. at the Communities at Golden Pond assisted living facility at 50 W. Main St. in Hopkinton, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Searchers say he is likely on foot, troopers said. 

The 5-foot, 7-inch tall man is wearing khaki pants, a windbreaker, and a Boston Red Sox hat, police said. 

Officials implore anyone who sees Noon or knows his whereabouts to contact Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401 or dial 911 immediately. 

