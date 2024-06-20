Misael Fabian Medina was convicted of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child and one count of attempted coercion and enticement, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Medina responded to an online ad offering sex with two young girls in November 2022. In a text exchange with the people he believed were selling the children, Medina offered $200 to have sex with a 12-year-old, the prosecutor said.

He arranged a meeting at a Boston hotel, where he confirmed he had the cash when he arrived. He was promptly arrested, authorities said.

“Children are sold for sex far too often in our society," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. "... This prosecution is squarely aimed at addressing the demand that fuels this despicable practice of selling sex with kids. Medina showed up at a hotel with $200 in his hand in order to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. This sting operation should send a message to every person using a smartphone to troll for sex with minors, that the federal government is out there aggressively enforcing the laws against this reprehensible conduct."

