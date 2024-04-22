Michael Curtin of Maynard claimed his ticket on Friday, April 19. He said he plans to use the money to upgrade his car.

Curtin bought his ticket at Honey Land at 220 Summer St. in Fitchburg. The store got a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

He won the cash by playing the daily "Mash Cash" drawing on May 2, 2023. Winning lottery tickets have a shelf life of a year before they expire and turn into worthless trash.

That's why the Massachusetts State Lottery has been pressing to find the person who bought a winning "Lucky For Life" ticket on May 17, 2023. The ticket will pay them $25,000 a year.

They bought the ticket at J Convenience Store & Laundromat at 229 North Main St. in Natick. The winning numbers are 15-22-28-29-41 with Lucky Ball 6.

The winner will have until May 17 to claim their winnings or they will lose it.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.