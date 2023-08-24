Medford Man Dies Unexpectedly, Community Rallies Around 'Devastated' Family

Anthony Schiavone, of Medford, died unexpectedly and tragically, according to Facebook posts made by loved ones and a GoFundMe created on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Schiavone was a graduate of Medford Vocational Tech High, according to his Facebook page. He was described as a "hard worker" and a "great person" in one Facebook tribute post. That post ended with the hashtags #mentalhealthIsReal and #CheckOnThePeopleYouLove.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a memory of him that doesn’t include his infectious laugh," read the description of a GoFundMe for Schiavone's family. "He had a heart of gold and would step in to help anyone in need."

The GoFundMe to support Schiavone's family was designed to ease the burden for his family, who say they are rallying around Schiavone's mother.

The community showed up with support, donating nearly $2,000 in only a few hours.

"Please consider donating for funeral costs to help ease the burden on my mom as this was an unexpected and tragic loss for our family," wrote the creator of the fundraiser on Facebook.

"We would be forever grateful," the GoFundMe description said to potential donors.

Friends and loved ones shared emotional messages on social media and financial donations.

"Young and carefree, that’s how I’ll remember you," read one such post.

